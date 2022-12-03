Kanye West suspended from Twitter by Elon Musk for ‘inciting violence’

Kanye West has been suspended by Twitter again and accused of “inciting violence” with offensive posts.

The rapper posted a series of tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

New Twitter boss Elon Musk said West has “violated our rule against incitement to violence” and that his “account will be suspended”.

He was initially locked out of Twitter and Instagram after posting antisemitic messages two months ago.

