Ripped Jake Gyllenhaal enters UFC octagon to film Road house fight scene

A bulked-up Jake Gyllenhaal made a cameo appearance at UFC 285 on Saturday night, stepping into the octagon to film a fight scene for his upcoming Road House film.

Footage shared by ESPN shows the Hollywood star - who is playing Jay Dalton in a remake of the 1989 film - preparing to get into the cage amid huge cheers from the Las Vegas crowd.

Gyllenhaal then shot a scene with former MMA star Jay Hieron, who plays one of Dalton’s opponents in Road House.

The pair also appeared at the weigh-in on Friday.

