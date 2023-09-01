Vanessa Feltz snaps at Celebs Go Dating experts after date ‘reminds her of ex’

Vanessa Feltz gave the Celebs Go Dating experts a piece of her mind after claiming they fixed her up on a date with a man who reminded her of ex-partner Ben Ofoedu.

Vanessa told Paul C. Brunson that she felt “triggered” on her date with musician Bilal, who reminded her of her former boyfriend.

The 61-year-old was removed from the date after the experts felt she was shutting herself off.

Vanessa said Bilal reminded her too much of 51-year-old Ben, who she split from earlier this year following rumours of infidelity.