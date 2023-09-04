Vanessa Feltz has hit out at Celebs Go Dating producers for making her look rude during her appearance on the reality television show.

The 61-year-old has been criticised for looking at her phone during a date with a man.

Appearing on This Morning, Vanessa told Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond that she's been made to look something she's not.

The 61-year-old said: “I felt like I was on my absolute best behaviour. I was charming, I was delightful, I was terribly interested in them, but those are the bits they don’t use.”