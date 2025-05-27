Independent TV
Culture
00:18
Jennifer Lopez draws criticism for kissing multiple backup dancers during AMA performance
This is the moment Jennifer Lopez kissed multiple backup dancers during her opening performance at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday (26 May).
Performing to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things”, J Lo caused a storm on stage when she locked lips with a male and female dancer one after the other.
The performance drew a mixed response, with some online branding it a "desperate" attempt to make Ben Affleck jealous following their divorce four months ago.
“Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot,” one user chimed in, whilst others called the kisses “weird”.
However, others praised the singer, saying her performance showed she will “forever be an icon”.
04:37