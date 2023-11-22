Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola pledged to have partner Ellie Leach in his life “forever” as the pair were asked about rumours of a romance in a live TV interview.

The couple appeared on ITV’s Lorraine Kelly’s show on Monday (21 November).

Kelly said: “Both of you are single, everyone wants a romance. Clearly, there is a really good bond there?”

Smiling, Coppola said: “Ellie and her family have become another family to me and I feel so lucky.”

He then revealed he enjoyed having dinner with Leach’s family.

Coppola added: “They will stay in my life forever.”