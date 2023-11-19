Strictly’s Ellie Leach says ‘dreams have come true’ with Vito Coppola

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach says her “dreams have come true” with Vito Coppola after the pair successfully made it through to week 10 of the competition.

The pair, who have been at the centre of romance rumours for weeks, scored a total of 39 out of 40 with their Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud and impressed the judges with their “trust and chemistry”

Upon hearing they had made it through to week 10 on Sunday evening’s show, Leach said: “This is my dream come true.”

Kissing Leach on her forehead, Coppola said: “ I am so happy of this girl.”