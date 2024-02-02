A Wheel of Fortune contestant has spoken out after her final answer on the popular game show caused a storm on social media.

Megan Carvale had reached the final round of the game on Tuesday’s episode (30 January). She had 10 seconds to guess the two-word answer for a “living thing”.

She could be heard muttering a couple of guesses, including what sounded like "something orchid" and "pony orchid," but she was unable to get the answer.

After the buzzer sounded, the correct answer was revealed to be "pink orchid".

Host Pat Sajak revealed Ms Carvale could have won another $40,000 if she'd gotten it correct.

The clip has since divided social media users, with some claiming she was robbed and they heard Ms Carvale mumble the correct answer at the start of her guessing.

She appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday (1 February) to reveal what she really said.