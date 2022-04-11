Jada Pinkett Smith admits she never wanted to marry Will in resurfaced clip

Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she “really didn’t want to get married” to Will Smith, admitting that her mother pressured her into tying the knot after she became pregnant with their first son.

Speaking candidly with her family during a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, Jada said she “cried the whole way down the aisle” at the “horrible” ceremony.

“I really didn’t wanna get married and I was so upset that I had to have a wedding,” she explained.

“I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down.”

Sign up for our newsletters.