Will Smith has opened up about falling in love with his then-co-star Stockard Channing while working on the film Six Degrees of Separation.

The actor has written about his past feelings for Channing in his forthcoming memoir Will, which will be released on 9 November.

At the time, Smith was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, and the two had just welcomed their first child together. Six Degrees of Separation was released in 1993.

After filming wrapped up, Smith says he found himself “desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here