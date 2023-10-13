A new trailer for Wonka teases the colourful chocolate factory for the first time - and also features Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa singing an iconic song.

The upcoming film sees Timothee Chalamet star as Willy Wonka, with the story focusing on his path from young boy to eccentric candy king.

At the end of the new teaser, he has an amusing exchange with Grant’s Oompa-Loompa, who is heard singing his character's signature song.

The famous chocolate factory is also seen to feature a rainbow of colours.

Wonka is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 15 December.