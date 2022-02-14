Brock Lesnar pulled out an incredible impression of WWE icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during a rare interview.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Live, the UFC and professional wrestling star sent fans into a frenzy with his antics.

During a discussion with the hosts, Lesnar broke out into a full-blown “Stone Cold” impression that Austin himself would be proud of.

“Can I get a hell yeah? How about a couple of beers?” the nine-time WWE Champion said, in a perfect Texas accent.

Lesnar’s hilarious impression ensured he was soon trending on social media.

