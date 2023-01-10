Hugh Jackman addresses rumours of taking steroids for Wolverine role

Hugh Jackman has confirmed he’s never resorted to using steroids in order to transform into his famous Wolverine character.

The Australian actor, who played the role in the X-Men film series between 2000 and 2017, is set to return in Ryan Reynolds’s upcoming Deadpool 3.

In a recent interview, Jackman was asked by Chris Wallace if he ever “juiced” and took steroids to bulk up.

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman responded.

“I just did it the old-school way.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.