Zac Efron pays tribute to ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry at Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance

Zac Efron paid tribute to Matthew Perry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech on 12 December.

The Iron Claw actor,36, remembered the Friends star who he worked with on 17 Again.

He thanked him for the motivation he gave to a young Efron as he entered a new chapter in his career.

“It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today,” Efron said about his experience working with Perry.