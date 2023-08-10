Zara Larsson shares shock at true meaning of ‘The Ketchup Song’

Zara Larsson took to TikTok to express her shock at realising the true meaning of 2002 hit ‘The Ketchup Song’.

The lyrics to the noughties anthem aren’t all in Spanish - the chorus is a recreation of the 1979 seminal hip-hop track, ‘Rapper’s Delight’ by the Sugar Hill Gang.

Larsson explained how the song’s lyrics reference a man who asks a DJ to play his favourite song at midnight - but he can’t think of the name and instead sings his own, incorrect, version of the song. The chorus to ‘The Ketchup Song’ is this version of ‘Rapper’s Delight’, though it is quite far removed from the original.