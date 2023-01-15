Adidas loses court row over stripe design with Thom Browne

Adidas has lost a court case after suing fashion designer Thom Browne over a stripe design.

The lawsuit alleged that Browne’s use of four stripes in his designs was too similar to the sportswear company’s three-stripe logo, seeking $867,225 (£711,244) in potential licensing fees and more than $7m (£5.7m) in damages.

Browne’s team argued that the two were unlikely to be confused as the brands had a different number of stripes.

The New York designer was seen attending court proceedings wearing shorts, pairing them with socks adorned with the four stripes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.