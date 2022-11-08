The Duke of Sussex wanted to raise his son Archie in Africa, his long-time friend Dame Jane Goodall has claimed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the celebrated primatologist said that Prince Harry wanted to bring his three-year-old up “in Africa, running barefoot with African children.”

The Duke shares Archie and his daughter Lilibet, 17 months, with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan relocated to the US in early 2020, shortly after announcing that they were stepping back from their roles as working royals.

