Airbnb guests claim hidden cameras watched them as they changed

Two Airbnb guests claim to have discovered a hidden camera watching them in the flat they were staying in.

In footage posted to TikTok, Katelyn Boss, 22, shows the suspected camera concealed in a light fitting in a rental property in Miami, Florida.

The social media manager filmed herself while her friend, Rachel Horman, 22, called 911 to report it.

The two friends from Utah noticed something suspicious about the bedroom light fittings before taking a closer look.

The influencer claimed one of the lights was pointed towards the bedroom mirror, in front of which the pair had both changed their clothes.

After reporting the suspect device to the police, Ms Boss said the officers remained unsure whether it was in fact a camera at all.

She noted the police failed to find any other cameras on the property aside from the suspected device inside the light fitting.