A young woman was left weeping in her plane seat after an air attendant “shamed” her over her outfit.

Sierra alleged she was grabbed by the Alaska Airlines stewardess and shouted at in front of the entire plane for wearing a crop top and shorts.

The TikToker filmed herself sitting in her seat following the alleged encounter, sporting a face mask and a hooded jacket while struggling to fight back tears.

Sierra later clarified she immediately complied with the stewardess' request to zip up her jacket but the woman persisted to grab her arm and yank her backwards before yelling at her.