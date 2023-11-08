Videos of “aliens” have been shown to Mexican politicians as a journalist claimed “non-human beings” have been found in Peru.

The Chamber of Deputies spent more than three hours listening to journalist José Jaime Maussan and his group of Peruvian doctors, who became the subject of international ridicule back in September when he presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru.

On Tuesday (7 November), Maussan and his group of researchers showed photographs and x-rays of what he said was a “non-human being.”

Maussan said it was a “new species” as it did not have lungs or ribs.