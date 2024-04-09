Alison Hammond fell over wearing a tutu and ballet slippers during a dance class on This Morning.

Hammond and co-host Dermot O’Leary took part in the activity with the Silver Swans - who organise dance lessons for seniors - on Tuesday (9 April).

The presenter ended up on all fours in an amusing moment, before being helped back up by her calm instructor.

“I can’t get back up now... I’ve got dizzy” Alison said, laughing about the incident.

Dermot, meanwhile, watched on rather unimpressed.