American TikToker claims Australians ‘love to lie’ and ‘troll’ tourists

An American TikToker living in Australia revealed that Aussies love to lie and troll tourists.

Emily Tollefson said in a TikTok that she fell victim to several Australian pranks after living in Sydney for over a year, including believing the classic myth of dropbears for two months.

“Not only will Aussies validate your misinformation, but they’ll add ridiculous facts on top of it and they will lie about everything,” she said.

”I thought Australians would like to tell you the truth about snakes, spiders, and kangaroos - but no, they like to scare tourists and spread lies.”