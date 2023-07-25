Tearful Amy Dowden made an emotional return to the Strictly Come Dancing set to see all her colleagues on Monday night as she prepares to start treatment following her second cancer diagnosis.

The 32-year-old dancer announced she had grade three cancer in May but was hopeful surgery would solve it. However, doctors found more tumours and another type of cancer, meaning more treatment is required, including chemotherapy.

The professional dancer revealed she had surprised her friends on set with her visit. She said: “I had happy tears to see them all. I got to watch some of the dancing, catch up with them all and hear some exciting plans for this series. I am excited for you guys, it is going to be absolutely brilliant.”