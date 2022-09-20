Moment endangered baby giraffe is born at West Midlands Safari Park

An endangered baby giraffe was born at West Midlands Safari Park in Worcestershire in the early hours of 13 September.

Footage shows the 6ft-tall Rothschild’s giraffe calf making his grand entrance into the world by falling several metres to the ground before being tended to by his doting mother who tries to nudge him to his feet.

The species is endangered in the wild due to loss of habitat from deforestation and poaching.

Lisa Watkins, head keeper of ungulates, said: “The wildlife team are extremely pleased at the safe arrival of a beautiful, male giraffe calf.”

