Staff at an elementary school in Alabama were left shocked when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Footage shows the moment the “unexpected intruder” enters, before sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School classroom earlier this month.

The deer was seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It stayed for a couple of hours and then decided to leave,” the school wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.