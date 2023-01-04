Moment cow rescued after getting stuck in giant ceramic water pot

The bizarre moment a cow was freed from a giant ceramic water pot was caught on camera in Cambodia.

This clip shows men using a hammer to smash through the pot, revealing the farm animal inside as ceramic chunks were bashed off.

Once its cage was shattered, the cow can be seen casually strolling away while the group erupt in laughter.

Villagers noticed the animal's predicament in Kandal province on 14 December.

