Snarling racoon fighting for its life pulled from New York storm drain

A snarling wild racoon was pulled from a storm drain in Long Island, New York, after it fell down into the water on Monday, 12 September.

Footage shows the moment the seemingly unimpressed racoon was rescued by a volunteer from a local animal rescue organisation, who used a snare pole to secure and carry it.

Rescuer Frankie Floridia said: “He barely had any time left, especially with the rain coming. With the rising tide, it would have consumed him. He would have been finished.”

Mr Florida then safely returned the animal to the wild.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.