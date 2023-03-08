Whale with ‘70-degree bend’ in its spine filmed in aerial footage off Spanish coast

A whale with a sharp curve in its spine was spied off the coast of Spain while struggling to swim properly due to its condition.

It is believed that the 40-tonne whale suffers from scoliosis which has caused the estimated 70-degree bend in its back.

The boat captain who first spotted the animal thought that it was caught in a net, and reported its coordinates to the Civil Guard.

However, upon closer inspection, the crew realised the rorqual was not stuck and in fact was contorted by a spine issue.

