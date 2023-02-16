Birth of rare tiger twins at Chester Zoo captured on hidden cameras

Hidden cameras have captured the birth of twin Sumatran tiger cubs at Chester Zoo.

Only 350 are thought to remain in the wild, making them one of the world’s rarest tiger subspecies.

The birth has been described as “a significant step forward” in the conservation of Sumatran tigers by experts at the zoo.

“One day, the pair will hopefully go on to themselves make a vital contribution to the endangered species breeding programme, which is now playing a critical role in preventing these majestic animals from becoming extinct,” Dave Hall, Chester Zoo’s carnivore team manager, said.

Sign up for our newsletters.