Moment kind children free kitten trapped in storm drain in Malaysia

A pair of siblings worked to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain in Malaysia, after hearing the helpless cat crying outside their home.

Nur Khairinnisa Mat Khir and her brother documented their heartwarming rescue, which happened in the state of Kedah earlier this year.

They initially tried to pull the kitten out from the grates, but it was too big to fit through the bars, so one of the rescuers bravely crawled through an opening under the sidewalk in order to reach the animal and pull it to safety.

