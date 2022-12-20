Monkey the size of golf ball born at Newquay Zoo

A little Goeldi’s monkey the size of a golf ball has been born at Newquay Zoo.

This video shows the adorable baby clinging to its mother while exploring its new surroundings in Cornwall.

The zoo said the monkey is now starting to “investigate the world” after being born to first-time parents Rina and Max last month.

Dave Rich, Newquay Zoo Head Keeper, said: “The baby is doing really well. Although it will cling on to its mother’s back for a little while more, it’s already becoming really inquisitive, especially when it comes to food!”

