Watch: Rare black fox strolls around Welsh garden

A rare black fox has been spotted roaming the streets of south Wales.

Sully local Kiki Spry captured footage of the animal in her garden on Sunday 16 April, while residents in Barry and the Vale of Glamorgan also saw the unusual sight on Tuesday morning.

The fox had reportedly escaped from its owner.

Black foxes are not native to the UK and originate from North America, where around 10 per cent of the fox population is black.

