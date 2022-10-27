Welcome to Travel Smart, the insiders travel show from Independent TV. Join Helen Coffey, Simon Calder and Lucy Thackray as they show you the hottest destinations, insider tips on how to make travel work better for you and all the latest news and views from the travel world.

In this episode, Lucy shows you round Puglia, Helen explains her reasons for flight-free travel and Simon answers your questions on added holiday costs and gives his tips on hassle-free baggage for air travel.