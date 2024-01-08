Watch: What Apple’s Vision Pro headset will look like

This video shows what Apple’s mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, will look like when it goes on sale for the first time in February

The technology giant said the device will launch in the US first.

It will be available at Apple Stores and online from Friday, 2 February, with pre-orders available from 19 January.

Vision Pro, a wearable computer centred around a headset that overlays apps and software over the real world, will start at $3,499 (£2,742) - several times the price of the Meta Quest 3 from Facebook’s parent company at $499 (£390).