Argos has unveiled its 2024 Christmas advert, and their much-loved mascots, Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur are the stars of the show.

Directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, we see the duo make their own Christmas dreams come true, with Trevor performing T-Rex’s classic hit ’20th Century Boy’ to a huge crowd - with Connie watching on.

“Bringing this unique Christmas story to life for Argos was a joy, merging Trev’s rockstar vision with Connie’s warmth to capture our collective desire for the perfect gift”, Gracey said of his vision for the advert.