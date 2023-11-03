Pop the Bublé: Asda’s 2023 Christmas advert teaser stars iconic singer

It’s time to “pop the Bublé” at Asda, with the supermarket chain enlisting the help of iconic Canadian singer Michael Bublé to launch their 2023 Christmas advertising campaign.

In a one-minute-long teaser for the full commercial, a group of supermarket employees begin to hear strange noises as the clock ticks to the stroke of midnight on 1 November.

They go looking for the source of the noise, finding a door in the Asda warehouse labelled “MB inside. Do not open ‘til 1.11.23”.

Entering the room and switching on the lights, the staff are met by Bublé himself, who begins to sing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”.

The full advert will premiere during The Voice on ITV on Saturday 4 November.