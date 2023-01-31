Crocodile lunges after officer tries to catch it with towel

A police officer in Australia made a run for it after he tried to take on an angry crocodile armed with just a towel.

The officer apparently underestimated the creature and threw the towel over its head in an attempt to detain it.

However, instead, the crocodile became enraged and violently thrashed its head to shake off the piece of cloth.

The police were called in after the huge reptile made its way into a residential area in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia.

After several unsuccessful attempts to remove it, they called in the experts at Wild Life West.

