Humpback whale tightly entangled in commercial fishing rope rescued
An eight-metre humpback whale heavily entangled in rope from commercial fishing equipment off the coast of Australia was freed by rescuers, video released on Friday (2 August) shows.
Sea World Foundation said the marine mammal, off Burleigh Heads, was covered in sea lice with significant skin lesions and they were unable to remove a tight section of rope which was deeply embedded into its skin.
The organisation said it was the fourth whale rescue operation the team have conducted this migration season due to commercial fishing equipment.
"We encourage operators to manage their gear properly and report any missing equipment to the relevant authorities so we can be prepared to assist," they added.
