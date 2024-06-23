Humpback whale tangled in rope freed in two-day rescue operation

A humpback whale tangled in a thick rope and towing buoys off the coast of Australia was freed by rescuers on Friday, 21 June, after a two-day operation.

The huge marine mammal was first spotted off Batemans Bay on the coast of New South Wales on 13 June, Sea World Foundation said.

It was then seen again off Sandon Beach and tracked to Yamba, before being spotted five miles east of Angourie.

Rescuers had to wait for better light before spending three hours removing the rope and buoys so the animal was able to swim away on its northern migration with a companion.