A pod of pilot whales were spotted huddling together off the coast of Western Australia on Tuesday morning, before beaching themselves.

The whales remained close to the shore throughout the day and began stranding themselves at Cheynes Beach just after 4pm.

Wildlife experts launched an overnight rescue mission but confirmed on Wednesday morning that more than 50 members of the pod have died.

“Sadly 51 whales have died overnight after a mass stranding at Cheynes Beach,” the Parks and Wildlife Service said in an update on social media.

It is believed there were at least 84 pilot whales in the pod.