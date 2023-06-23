Watch: Dingo bites sunbathing tourist on the bum

Footage shows the moment a French woman was attacked by a dingo at a beach in Australia.

The tourist was sunbathing on K’gari Island - also known as Fraser Island - a number of months ago when she was bitten on the bum by the animal.

According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, there was another incident involving a dingo and a 10-year-old boy earlier in June.

The child was grabbed on the shoulder and dragged underwater in front of a camping area on the west coast of the island.

He suffered puncture wounds to his shoulder and arms and scratches and bruises on his collarbone and arm, according to a press release.