‘Flying car’ with £145,000 price tag approved by US aviation regulator

A £145,000 “flying car” has been approved for take-off in the US after the FAA, the government’s aviation authority, approved the model for flight testing.

The Samson Switchblade is a three-wheel, street-legal vehicle designed to keep in your garage and fly to and from your closest airport.

After 14 years of development, the manufacturers say over 2,100 people have made reservations for the Switchblade.

“Artists dream the future, and that future is filled with flying cars,” says Samson Sky CEO Sam Bousfield.

