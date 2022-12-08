Baby has adorable reaction after seeing dad without beard for first time

A baby was shocked at the sight of his father without a beard for the very first time.

Footage shows Zack Smith, 29, with a towel wrapped around his face before revealing his new clean-shaven look to his 10-month-old son Kai at home in Arizona.

The pipe welder had been clean shaven while serving in the US army, but had since grown a beard out and recently decided it had to go.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.