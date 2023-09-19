Sam Faiers opens up on how she ‘cured’ baby boy’s severe eczema with natural products

Sam Faiers has opened up on the “natural” methods she used to help “cure” her youngest son’s eczema.

Taking to Instagram, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex detailed how one-year-old Edward had been suffering with the skin condition for several months.

She told fans she’d healed her son’s skin “naturally” and had spent months researching how babies get eczema in order to gain a full understanding of the condition.

Faiers warned her followers that she wasn’t providing medical advice, but wrote that making “many changes” to Edward’s diet, as well as spending time in the sunshine and bathing him in Epsom salts and cider vinegar helped with his skin.