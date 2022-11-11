Nick Cannon appears to confirm he is expecting 12th child

Nick Cannon appeared to confirm that he has fathered a twelfth child, his third with Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer host already shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021, with the DJ and former radio personality.

Cannon retweeted a tweet from the restaurant chain Chili’s, in which they told him they “don’t limit kids meals”, saying: “Kool, we gonna need 12 orders of the “baby” back ribs!!!”.

The news follows model Alyssa Scott’s confirmation in October that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together.

