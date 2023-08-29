First baby meerkats born at UK safari park in five years settle into new surroundings

Three meerkat pups are settling into life at a safari park where they are the first to be born for five years.

They were born just over a month ago to first-time parents Cardi B and Biggie, who joined the meerkat community at Blair Drummond Safari Park in April 2022.

The three pups have been named Busta, Missy and Emmie (short for Eminem), in a nod to their parents’ rapper names.

Carolyn Booth, Pets Farm team leader at the park near Stirling, said: “As the pups begin to explore their surroundings, we can see that they are growing more confident by the day.”