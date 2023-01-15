Independent TV
Almost 4,000 baby seals counted on Norfolk beaches this winter in new record
Almost 4,000 baby seals have been spotted on Norfolk’s beaches this winter, in a new record for the region.
Along a five-mile stretch of coast in, a total of 3,796 seal pups have been born while 1,169 adults have been spotted.
The total so far is almost double that of 2019/2020, which had a pup count of 2,069.
Seals on the coast between Waxham and Winterton attract thousands of visitors in the cold months as the babies are weaned before going back into the sea.
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13