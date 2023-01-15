Almost 4,000 baby seals counted on Norfolk beaches this winter in new record

Almost 4,000 baby seals have been spotted on Norfolk’s beaches this winter, in a new record for the region.

Along a five-mile stretch of coast in, a total of 3,796 seal pups have been born while 1,169 adults have been spotted.

The total so far is almost double that of 2019/2020, which had a pup count of 2,069.

Seals on the coast between Waxham and Winterton attract thousands of visitors in the cold months as the babies are weaned before going back into the sea.

