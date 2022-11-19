Kevin Sinfield urinates during charity ultramarathon live on BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast presenters were left in hysterics after showing footage of rugby player Kevin Sinfield urinating on a wall as he ran an ultramarathon on Saturday, 19 November.

The former Leeds Rhinos player undertook a challenge of completing seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

Sinfield previously completed charity ultramarathons in 2020 and 2021, inspired by his ex-teammate Rob Burrow.

Footage shows Sinfield urinating while running, as the BBC Breakfast presenters laugh.

