Hungry bear destroys car ‘looking for M&M’s’

A bear completely destroyed a car with a pack of M&Ms inside in its search for food in Colorado in October.

"Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Footage shows a wildlife officer chasing away the huge mammal before the state of the vehicle is revealed.

The owner had left a pack of the peanut and chocolate snacks inside the car, which prompted the bear's frantic search for food.