Moment bear comes face-to-face with man relaxing outside home

This is the terrifying moment a man relaxing on his front porch came face-to-face with a bear.

Doorbell footage shows David Oppenheimer using his phone while sat in a chair as the huge creature walks up beside him.

The pair appear startled by each other for a brief moment before the animal runs away.

"Chillaxing at the end of the day, didn't expect to make eye contact so close," Oppenheimer, of Asheville, North Carolina, said of the encounter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.